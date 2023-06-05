Former City of Clarksburg employee sentenced for embezzling more than $85K

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A former City of Clarksburg employee was sentenced on Friday for embezzling more than $85,000.

Suzette Wagner was sentenced by Harrison County Chief Circuit Judge Christopher McCarthy to 1-10 years, which will be served on home confinement, according to a release from the State Auditor’s Office.

Authorities say Wagner was also ordered to pay restitution to the City of Clarksburg in the amount of $85,348. Additionally, over the next four years, she will have to pay restitution in the amount of $39,607 to the State Auditor’s Office for the expenses and time spent investigating the case.

Wagner worked for the City of Clarksburg for 28 years, retiring in 2019 was the Chief Tax and Fee Collector.

Shortly after Wagner’s retirement, an investigation began into the missing funds.

Investigators found the embezzlement occurred from December 2017 through the end of 2019, when Wagner retired.

“This case in an excellent example of the partnerships forged between our Public Integrity and Fraud Unit and investigative agencies throughout the state,” State Auditor JB McCuskey said. “The expertise of our PIF-U in analyzing complex financial crimes is a great asset, and compliment, to the work from our local police officers and Sheriff’s deputies. We have developed a mechanism to go after those who are stealing taxpayer dollars and to finally hold them accountable, hopefully sending the message that this will not be tolerated.”

In court, Wagner said she would adjust accounts to cover the money she was stealing and used the money to pay bills, the State Auditor’s Office says.

Harrison County Assistant Prosecutor Brad Pustolski prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgantown Police Department
Morgantown police officer killed in single-vehicle wreck
Timothy Kennedy was arrested late Friday night. He is suspected of shooting and killing West...
Man arraigned in shooting death of police officer
West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard died in a shooting Friday afternoon in Mingo Co.
WVSP trooper shot in ambush-type situation killed; suspect in custody
MCSO: Man found dead near car in heavily wooded area off Darnell Hollow
MCSO: Man found dead near car in heavily wooded area
Gov. Justice celebrates new motorcycle trail

Latest News

Crumbl Cookies on Emily Drive
Crumbl Cookies on Emily Drive expected to open later this month
Generic photo of a brownfield
Millions announced for West Virginia brownfield sites
Crews respond to fire at Ashton Place Townhomes in Morgantown
Crews respond to fire at Ashton Place Townhomes in Morgantown
Crews respond to townhome fire in Morgantown