Fred Eugene Kallel, 55 of Clarksburg, WV passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the United Hospital Center. He was born on September 4, 1967, the son of the late Louis Kallel and Mary Creak Kallel. He is survived by his devoted wife of 31 years, Kimberly “Kim” Garrison Kallel who resides at their home in Clarksburg. Also surviving are four sons; Christopher Kallel, James “Michael” Kallel, Kenneth Kallel and Andrew Kallel all of Clarksburg, five grandchildren; Aurora, Kenneth, Jr., Carter, Andrew, Jr. and Autumn, four siblings; Debbie Kallel, Mildred “Bunny” Waldren, Louise McGriff and husband Arthur and Rob Kallel and wife Kelly and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Bill Kallel and sister, Rosemary Osborn. Fred was a graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School and served in the United States Air Force. He loved to hunt and fish, country music and was a family-man who cherished spending time with his family. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 11:00 am with Pastor Jennifer Sayers officiating. Interment will be in the Green Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.