Fred Eugene Kallel

Fred Eugene Kallel
Fred Eugene Kallel(Picasa | Fred Eugene Kallel)
By Master Control
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fred Eugene Kallel, 55 of Clarksburg, WV passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the United Hospital Center.  He was born on September 4, 1967, the son of the late Louis Kallel and Mary Creak Kallel. He is survived by his devoted wife of 31 years, Kimberly “Kim” Garrison Kallel who resides at their home in Clarksburg. Also surviving are four sons; Christopher Kallel, James “Michael” Kallel, Kenneth Kallel and Andrew Kallel all of Clarksburg, five grandchildren; Aurora, Kenneth, Jr., Carter, Andrew, Jr. and Autumn, four siblings; Debbie Kallel, Mildred “Bunny” Waldren, Louise McGriff and husband Arthur and Rob Kallel and wife Kelly and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Bill Kallel and sister, Rosemary Osborn. Fred was a graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School and served in the United States Air Force. He loved to hunt and fish, country music and was a family-man who cherished spending time with his family. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 11:00 am with Pastor Jennifer Sayers officiating.  Interment will be in the Green Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgantown Police Department
Morgantown police officer killed in single-vehicle wreck
Timothy Kennedy was arrested late Friday night. He is suspected of shooting and killing West...
Man arraigned in shooting death of police officer
West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard died in a shooting Friday afternoon in Mingo Co.
WVSP trooper shot in ambush-type situation killed; suspect in custody
MCSO: Man found dead near car in heavily wooded area off Darnell Hollow
MCSO: Man found dead near car in heavily wooded area
Gov. Justice celebrates new motorcycle trail

Latest News

Ralph (Bud) Earl Vincent
Ralph (Bud) Earl Vincent
Carroll Silas Roy
Carroll Silas Roy
David Gary McDougal
David Gary McDougal
Kaysee Elizabeth Greaver
Kaysee Elizabeth Greaver