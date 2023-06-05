Local animal control facility adopts out 15 animals in one weekend

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility adopted out 15 cats and dogs last weekend, a mass exodus for a local shelter like this one.

The facility, which is usually closed on Sunday, put in extra hours to send the animals off to their forever homes, with people coming from as far as Morgantown to pick up a new furry friend.

Mariah Goldsmith, a kennel assistant at the animal control facility, says packed shelters are hard on the animals and can make it more difficult for them to find a home.

“Our cats get stressed if our dogs are over-anxious and constantly barking, and it makes them harder for people to come in and visit because they’re not as friendly as they usually are without all the noise,” said Goldsmith.

Goldsmith says the biggest challenge they face is money. The average sheltering cost per animal in West Virginia is $218 a year, and with over 46,000 animals entering West Virginia shelters in 2021, the costs start to add up. The Lewis-Upshur facility alone saw over 1,600 animals last year.

But, there are ways you can help.

Goldsmith set up a kiddie pool in a newly emptied kennel at the facility where folks can donate their spare change toward the facility’s spay and neuter fund.

There are currently 8 dogs and 22 cats at the facility that are fixed and ready to be adopted.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.