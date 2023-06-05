Man charged with picking up child, 4, by the throat, throwing him on bed

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after he allegedly picked up a child by the throat and threw him onto a bed.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Kingwood Ave. just after 7 p.m. on Sunday for a dispute, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities say a four-year-old child let a woman he knew inside the home, and 28-year-old Patrick Macintyre “became enraged” and “picked him up by the throat” before throwing him on a nearby bed.

After that, Macintyre allegedly picked up a ladder and swung it at the woman twice, hitting her in the back of the head.

Officers say the child had red marks on his neck.

Macintyre has been charged with child abuse. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

