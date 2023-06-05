Millions announced for West Virginia brownfield sites

Generic photo of a brownfield
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials have announced nearly $11 million in awards to help assess, clean up and revitalize brownfield sites across West Virginia.

The announcement came last week by U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV).

Brownfield sites are properties that can be used for redevelopment that may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of hazardous materials, pollutants, or contaminants.

Senator Manchin says the funding was made in possible in large part through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Addressing and restoring brownfield sites across West Virginia is vital to strengthening our communities and boosting economic development,” Senator Manchin said. “Our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver critical investments for West Virginia, and I am pleased the EPA is investing in these ten important programs. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to protect the health and wellbeing of West Virginians across the Mountain State.”

Senator Capito says the awards will help assess, clean up, and revitalize brownfield sites across the Mountain State.

“In almost every corner of our state, brownfield sites present potential opportunities for economic growth and expansion,” Ranking Member Capito said. “When crafting the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, I helped prioritize funding to deliver needed resources to the EPA’s Brownfields Program that would benefit communities in West Virginia, and I’m looking forward to seeing the funding announced today create more success stories across our state.”

Below is a list of the individual awards:

  • $5 million – West Virginia University Research Corporation
  • $1 million – West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection
  • $968,438 – Marshall University Research Corporation
  • $500,000 – Business Development Corporation of the Northern Panhandle
  • $500,000 – City of Fairmont
  • $500,000 – Harrison County Economic Development Corporation
  • $500,000 – City of Huntington
  • $500,000 – City of Morgantown
  • $500,000 – New River Gorge Regional Development Authority
  • $500,000 – Region 2 Planning and Development Council
  • $497,697 – Pocahontas County Commission

