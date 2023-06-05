Officials: Man wanted for child sex crimes after 16-year-old found in his apartment

John White, 38, is wanted by police in connection to child sex crimes.
John White, 38, is wanted by police in connection to child sex crimes.(U.S. Marshals)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio authorities are asking for public assistance Monday after they said they are seeking a man wanted for child sex crimes.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said 38-year-old John White is wanted for two counts of rape, two counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor and one count of gross sexual imposition of a minor.

WOIO reports the charges stem from an incident that took place on May 7.

U.S. Marshals said police recovered a 16-year-old from White’s apartment.

Officials said White is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds, and is known to frequent the Cleveland and Akron area.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgantown Police Department
Morgantown police officer killed in single-vehicle wreck
Crews respond to fire at Ashton Place Townhomes in Morgantown
Dog dies in Morgantown townhome fire
Timothy Kennedy was arrested late Friday night. He is suspected of shooting and killing West...
Man arraigned in shooting death of police officer
West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard died in a shooting Friday afternoon in Mingo Co.
WVSP trooper shot in ambush-type situation killed; suspect in custody
MCSO: Man found dead near car in heavily wooded area off Darnell Hollow
MCSO: Man found dead near car in heavily wooded area

Latest News

Alaska’s lawmakers respond to report of attempted Chinese spying in Alaska
Alaska’s lawmakers respond to report of attempted Chinese spying in Alaska
President Joe Biden welcomes the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House in Washington, Monday,...
Biden says Chiefs ‘building a dynasty’ as he hosts Kansas City Super Bowl champs at White House
Alaska’s lawmakers respond to report of attempted Chinese spying in Alaska
WVU Medicine Health Report: New Migraine Treatments
WVU Medicine Health Report: New Migraine Treatments
WVU Medicine Health Report: New Migraine Treatments
WVU Medicine Health Report: New Migraine Treatments