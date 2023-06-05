Polls to open on Tuesday for parts of NCWV
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tuesday is Election Day for some parts of north-central West Virginia, including in Clarksburg.
Polls open at 6:30 a.m., and people will have until 7:30 p.m. to cast their vote.
Below are the locations that will have elections on Tuesday, June 6:
- Lumberport
- Mannington
- Albright
- Coalton
- Clarksburg
- Salem
Many other towns across north-central West Virginia will hold their election on Tuesday, June 13.
Below are the locations that will have elections on Tuesday, June 13:
- Belington
- Junior
- West Union
- Glenville
- Anmoore
- Bridgeport
- Nutter Fort
- Stonewood
- West Milford
- Weston
- Fairview
- Farmington
- Monongah
- Rivesville
- White Hall
- Worthington
- Granville
- Star City
- Masontown
- Newburg
- Terra Alta
- Harman
- Huttonsville
- Mill Creek
- Montrose
- Flemington
- Davis
- Hendricks
- Parsons
- Ellenboro
- Harrisville
- Webster Springs
