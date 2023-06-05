Polls to open on Tuesday for parts of NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tuesday is Election Day for some parts of north-central West Virginia, including in Clarksburg.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m., and people will have until 7:30 p.m. to cast their vote.

Below are the locations that will have elections on Tuesday, June 6:

Lumberport

Mannington

Albright

Coalton

Clarksburg

Salem

Many other towns across north-central West Virginia will hold their election on Tuesday, June 13.

Below are the locations that will have elections on Tuesday, June 13:

Belington

Junior

West Union

Glenville

Anmoore

Bridgeport

Nutter Fort

Stonewood

West Milford

Weston

Fairview

Farmington

Monongah

Rivesville

White Hall

Worthington

Granville

Star City

Masontown

Newburg

Terra Alta

Harman

Huttonsville

Mill Creek

Montrose

Flemington

Davis

Hendricks

Parsons

Ellenboro

Harrisville

Webster Springs

