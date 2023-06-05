Polls to open on Tuesday for parts of NCWV

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tuesday is Election Day for some parts of north-central West Virginia, including in Clarksburg.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m., and people will have until 7:30 p.m. to cast their vote.

Below are the locations that will have elections on Tuesday, June 6:

  • Lumberport
  • Mannington
  • Albright
  • Coalton
  • Clarksburg
  • Salem

Many other towns across north-central West Virginia will hold their election on Tuesday, June 13.

Below are the locations that will have elections on Tuesday, June 13:

  • Belington
  • Junior
  • West Union
  • Glenville
  • Anmoore
  • Bridgeport
  • Nutter Fort
  • Stonewood
  • West Milford
  • Weston
  • Fairview
  • Farmington
  • Monongah
  • Rivesville
  • White Hall
  • Worthington
  • Granville
  • Star City
  • Masontown
  • Newburg
  • Terra Alta
  • Harman
  • Huttonsville
  • Mill Creek
  • Montrose
  • Flemington
  • Davis
  • Hendricks
  • Parsons
  • Ellenboro
  • Harrisville
  • Webster Springs

