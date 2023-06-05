Quiet and Cool Start to the Week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a very mild week last week that continued into the weekend, which even brought some isolated showers and storms on Saturday, we are expecting to see similar conditions to last week just with cooler temperatures. After the passing of a cold front over the weekend temperatures have started out on the cool side to start the week and another cold front is expected to cross in the middle of the week. This next front might not be bringing precipitation, but below-average temperatures can be expected. Michael Moranelli has all the details in your First Alert Forecast.

