Ralph (Bud) Earl Vincent

Ralph (Bud) Earl Vincent
By Master Control
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Ralph (Bud) Earl Vincent, 65, of Prickett’s Fort Road, Fairmont passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.  He was born on December 13, 1957, a son of the late Kenneth Earl Vincent and Anna Louise (Coakley) Vincent. Bud was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend.  He was Protestant by faith and loved spending time with his sons and grandkids as well as riding his Harley Davidson and enjoying time with friends and family. He worked at Consol Energy and Murray Energy. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Vincent with whom he shared his home for 46 years; his three children: Josh Vincent and his wife Lee Ann; Jay Vincent and his wife Jennifer; and Justin Vincent; and his four grandchildren Kylee, Keaton, Nevaeh and Maverick. Also surviving are his sister, Anita Lawson and her husband David; his brother Jay Vincent and his wife Candy; his brother Kenny Vincent and his companion Brooke Mick; and his sister Brandi Meighan and her husband Terry; his brother-in -law Donnie Brewer and many nieces and nephews.   In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents Earl and Mary Jo Vincent and Herschel and Hazel Coakley as well as his mother-in-law Hazel Brewer. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Scott Cutlip officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Carpenter and Ford Funeral had the honor to assist the McDougal family with these arrangements and memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

