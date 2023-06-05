Robert Earl “Bob” Knight, 66, a resident of Beverly, passed from this life Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Davis Medical Center. Bob was born Thursday, September 20, 1956, in Clarksburg, a son of the late Lee Knight and Ruth Lorene Frey Knight. On June 25, 1977, in Belington, he was married to the former Linda June Griffith, who survives. They had celebrated forty-five years of marriage. Also left to cherish Bob’s memory are two children, Jonathan Lee Knight and wife, Colleen, of Morgantown, and Maren Elizabeth Rulison of Elkins, one sister, Teresa “Terri” Knight Davis and husband, Jim, of Elkins, five grandchildren, Emily Strader, Keegan Knight, Kinslee Knight, Braedyn Chamberlain and Skylar Rulison, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Bob in death besides his parents were two brothers, Richard Lee Knight and Shirley Darl Nestor. Bob was a graduate of Philip-Barbour High School with the class of 1974. Upon being hired by Tri County Electric, he attended Randolph County VoTech to earn his certification as an electrician. He was a member of the steel workers union, the Izaak Walton League, and Beverly chapter (Tygarts Valley Lodge #66) of the International Order of Odd Fellows. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and anything outdoors. He also liked to spend time in his garage tinkering around. He loved his family and will be greatly missed by them. Bob’s request for cremation will be honored. A Celebration of Life will be held at Randolph Funeral Home on Friday, June 9, 2023, from 5 pm until 7pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the IOOF lodge in Beverly or the Izaak Walton League. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Robert Earl “Bob” Knight. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

