Rosemary Hupps Paugh, 83, of Stonewood went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 5, 2023 following an extended illness. She was born in Clarksburg on March 12, 1940, a daughter of the late Peter “Pete” and Geneva Barker Hupps. She was married to Kenneth Lee Paugh, who preceded her in death on March 16, 1991. Surviving are four children, Danny Lee Paugh and his wife Robin of Mt. Clare, Donna Steiding of Clarksburg, David Allen Paugh of Stonewood and Dennis Wayne Paugh and his wife Cindy of Charleston; three granddaughters, Tiffany Paugh, Natasha Steiding and Jessica Steiding; one great grandchild, Landon Steiding; and two siblings, Norma Jean Sanders and her husband Harry of Clarksburg and Robert George Hupp and his wife Rebecca of Stonewood. Rosemary is also survived by her dog “Sadie”. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Dorothy Maris Adams. Mrs. Paugh attended Roosevelt Wilson High School and retired from Eagle Convex Glass Factory with 25 years of service as an Inspector. Rosemary loved going to the beach and cooking for her family. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm. Entombment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

