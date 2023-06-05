Taste of Parkersburg sees low attendance but officials still consider the event a success

16th annual Taste of Parkersburg was held despite storms
16th annual Taste of Parkersburg was held despite storms(Sarah Coleman)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On average the Taste of Parkersburg sees 3,000-4,000 people every year and this year may have been a little different.

Executive Director, Amanda Stevens, says the lack of attendance could be due to the heat but in her eyes the event was still a success overall.

“The event was a success in that everyone seemed to have a good time, the weather cooperated as good as we could ask it to and it seemed like a very successful event. The vendors seemed happy, the volunteers are fabulous and they make it possible to do the event. The Taste of Parkersburg committee put so much work in and I think everyone was pleased overall,” said Stevens.

The final numbers haven’t been calculated but Stevens says she believes the weather had an impact on the attendance but she isn’t concerned for future events.

Downtown PKB brings other events to the community throughout the Summer to find out more visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire at Ashton Place Townhomes in Morgantown
Dog dies in Morgantown townhome fire
Morgantown Police Department
Morgantown police officer killed in single-vehicle wreck
Former City of Clarksburg employee sentenced for embezzling more than $85K
Patrick Macintyre
Man charged with picking up child, 4, by the throat, throwing him on bed
Four people were killed near Aurora, Missouri, Saturday when a car crossed the center lane and...
51-year-old woman charged in crash that killed 4 motorcyclists

Latest News

File photo of vinyl records
Vinyl record store in Bridgeport sees booming sales in opening months
WVSP searching for two runaway juveniles from Tucker County
Man charged with picking up child, 4, by the throat, throwing him on bed
Isaiah Russell and Brooklyn Stemple were reported missing Monday morning.
WVSP searching for two runaway juveniles from Tucker County
Michael Moranelli's Tuesday Morning Forecast | June 6th, 2023