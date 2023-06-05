Taste of Parkersburg sees low attendance but officials still consider the event a success

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On average the Taste of Parkersburg sees 3,000-4,000 people every year and this year may have been a little different.

Executive Director, Amanda Stevens, says the lack of attendance could be due to the heat but in her eyes the event was still a success overall.

“The event was a success in that everyone seemed to have a good time, the weather cooperated as good as we could ask it to and it seemed like a very successful event. The vendors seemed happy, the volunteers are fabulous and they make it possible to do the event. The Taste of Parkersburg committee put so much work in and I think everyone was pleased overall,” said Stevens.

The final numbers haven’t been calculated but Stevens says she believes the weather had an impact on the attendance but she isn’t concerned for future events.

Downtown PKB brings other events to the community throughout the Summer to find out more visit their website.

