US Postal Service recognizes Dog Bite Awareness Week

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - We’ve all seen cartoons making light of the conflict between dogs and mail carriers. But the United States Postal Service says aggressive dog behavior is an all-to-common safety concern for its employees.

The USPS says more than 5300 Postal Service employees were attacked by dogs last year. That’s why they’ve declared the week of June 4 National Dog Bite Awareness Week.

Postal Service spokesperson Susan Wright says dog owners need to make sure they keep their pets safely restrained when postal employees drop off the mail. She said that if dogs are outside with kids, they can become particularly territorial and perceive a postal employee as a threat.

“Dog bite awareness is very important for the Postal Service and for their own safety,” Wright said. “We want everyone to be able to home in the same condition they came to work, and so that means providing everyone a safe work environment.”

Wright said that when receiving a package directly from a mail carrier, you should put your dog in a separate room and close the door before opening your front door. She warned that if postal workers are injured or their equipment damaged by a dog, it could potentially be costly for the dog’s owner.

