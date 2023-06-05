Woman charged after driving under the influence with child in car

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lost Creek woman has been charged after officers say she was driving while under the influence of meth with a child in the car.

Officers saw a car traveling south on Rt. 20, or Buckhannon Pike, on Friday with a heavily damaged front bumper, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers say they pulled over the car and spoke with the driver, 42-year-old Crystal Beighley, who was “moving around a lot and seemed nervous” as if “she was under the influence of a stimulant type of drug.”

Beighley allegedly told officers she didn’t have a driver’s license, and officers say she was “nervous and talking a lot” when asked why she was stopped.

Beighley then failed two sobriety tests, and officers say they learned she was driving while under the influence of methamphetamine with a child in the car.

Court documents say officers searched Beighley’s car and found 13 grams of methamphetamine.

Beighley has been charged with child neglect. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

