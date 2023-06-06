ON THE BALLOT: Former WVU Head Coach Jim Carlen and DB Aaron Beasley Nominated for CFB Hall of Fame

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame announced 2 nominees from West Virginia on the ballot for the Hall of Fame.

Former WVU Head Coach Jim Carlen and DB Aaron Beasley were both placed on the ballot by the committee, and will be up for induction in the 2024 class.

The inductees will be announced in January 2024.

National Football Foundation Chairman Archie Manning said this about the honor:

“We employ a rigorous set of objective standards to identify only the worthiest candidates, and the criteria limits us to a pool of approximately 1,500 First Team All-Americans. A district screening system further culls the list to the names you find on the ballot. As you can see, just being on the ballot is a huge honor, and all of the names seen here rank among the greatest players to ever set foot on the collegiate gridiron. The membership vote plays an important role, providing key insights to the NFF Honors Court, which makes the final decision on the inductees.”

