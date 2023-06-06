Bridge Sports Complex Athlete(s) of the Week: Jayden Helmick and Ty Walton

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week has been announced - and this week, we have selected two athletes!

Jayden Helmick and Ty Walton (both committed to Glenville State Baseball), two of a great senior baseball class at Tyler Consolidated, have been chosen for their efforts in leading the Silver Knight Baseball program to the best season in team history.

Tyler won 32 games, and last week, they beat Petersburg in the Single A State Baseball semifinal, the first state tournament win (and appearance) in team history.

Jayden Helmick started on the mound in that game - and was replaced by Ty Walton in the 3rd inning, with Tyler Consolidated losing 1-4.

Walton proceeded to toss 3 scoreless innings to shut down the Vikings, while Helmick hit a 3-run triple to put the Silver Knights ahead for good, 7-4, as the team advanced to the state final against Wahama.

While Tyler Consolidated did not win the final against the White Falcons, the great season for the Silver Knights did not go unnoticed - it looked like most of Sistersville travelled to Charleston to support the team, as the incredible season for Tyler ended.

Congratulations to Ty and Jayden on a great season!

