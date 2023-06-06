Cheez-It rest stop opens for a limited time

The Kellogg Company has built a Cheez-It Stop in the California desert that replaces car fuel...
The Kellogg Company has built a Cheez-It Stop in the California desert that replaces car fuel with snack fuel – boasting the world’s first and only Cheez-it pump that pumps a stream of snacks into your car window.(Kellogg Company)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Cheez-It is kicking off the summer season with a destination designed for superfans and road-trippers alike.

The Kellogg Company has built a Cheez-It Stop in the California desert that replaces car fuel with snack fuel – boasting the world’s first and only Cheez-it pump that pumps a stream of snacks into your car window.

“Why? Because what’s a road trip without Cheez-It crackers to snack on? Not only is it an absurdly delicious invention, but also completely free for visitors,” the company wrote in a press release.

The rest stop includes a gift shop complete with cheezy mementos, collectibles, exclusive merch and a variety of Cheez-It flavors from the most beloved to the hard-to-find.

“We know many Cheez-It fans love to travel and they never hit the road without their beloved Cheez-It. We created this brand-first desert outpost to capture the excitement of summer road trips and encourage fans who Want It. Need It,” brand senior director Erin Storm said.

The Cheez-It Stop is only open the week of June 5, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. It’s located at 61943 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree, about 120 miles from Los Angeles or 170 miles from San Diego.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire at Ashton Place Townhomes in Morgantown
Dog dies in Morgantown townhome fire
Morgantown Police Department
Morgantown police officer killed in single-vehicle wreck
Former City of Clarksburg employee sentenced for embezzling more than $85K
Patrick Macintyre
Man charged with picking up child, 4, by the throat, throwing him on bed
A new law affecting perpetrators in officer-involved shootings took effect on Sunday, just two...
Cassie Johnson’s law takes effect in W.Va.

Latest News

Westover PD asking for help identifying several people
Westover PD asking for help identifying several people
U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to the media outside the federal courthouse in Central Islip,...
Judge rules to release names of Rep. Santos bond cosigners, will stay secret as appeal considered
Hope Scholarship to cost more than $22 million next year in W.Va.
People carry an injured person away from a home that collapsed due to an earthquake in Jeremie,...
4.9 magnitude quake strikes southern Haiti; 4 dead, dozens injured