Cool and Hazy Morning

Hazy skies and cooler temperatures expected this morning
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We had yet again another chilly start to the week and that is expected to continue throughout the week. High temperatures after today will go between 5-15 degrees below average and with that low temperatures in the morning look to be in the 40s throughout the next week. The good news is we arent expecting much in terms of cloud cover the rest of the week, but Michael Moranelli explains why skies have seemed hazy recently in your First Alert Forecast.

