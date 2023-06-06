First at 4 Forum: Eric Hurst

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Eric Hurst with the 2nd annual Cornhole Tournament and Food Truck Rally joined First at 4 on Tuesday.

He talked about the upcoming Cornhole Tournament and Food Truck Rally in Clarksburg, who benefits from the event, and gave tips on how to be great at cornhole.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

