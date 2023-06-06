First at 4 Forum: Jordan Groves

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jordan Groves, a senior at Bridgeport High School, joined First at 4 on Tuesday.

She talked about being up for the WV Scholar Award, being the only student from Harrison County up for the award, her goals for education, and how to vote for her.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

