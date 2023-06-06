First at 4 Forum: Jordan Groves

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jordan Groves, a senior at Bridgeport High School, joined First at 4 on Tuesday.

She talked about being up for the WV Scholar Award, being the only student from Harrison County up for the award, her goals for education, and how to vote for her.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.