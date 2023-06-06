Harrison County Sheriff’s Dept. hosting its first citizens academy

By John Blashke
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is holding its first citizen’s academy starting August 10th.

It’s an 8-week class that will meet on Thursday nights from 6pm to 8:30pm at the sheriff’s Clarksburg headquarters.

The classes are free and are only being offered to Harrison County residents.

Attendees will learn about the many duties of the sheriff’s office -- from detective work to court security.

Sheriff Robert Matheny says he hopes this will get more people interested in joining the deputy reserves.

“So there’s a lot that goes on here at the sheriff’s office and I think that some of the citizens will be interested in that, then what our hopes are is that this academy will continue to have one or two a year and give the citizens an opportunity to participate in them,” said Matheny.

You can find more information about the citizens academy here.

