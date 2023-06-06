Hope Scholarship to cost more than $22 million next year in W.Va.

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Hope Scholarship is now expected to cost more than $22 million in West Virginia.

Officials say the reason for the high price tag is because the scholarship money is being increased.

Families were going to receive $4,300, but now, they’ll be receiving nearly $4,500.

The money will go toward learning expenses, like private school tuition.

There have been more than 6,000 applicants, and over 5,000 of them have already been approved.

Families will receive the first half of the funds by Aug. 15.

