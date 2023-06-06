How law enforcement officers keep themselves safe

According to Captain Joshua Staats of the Washington County Sheriffs Office, ensuring the safety of both the police and the public means making sure officers have as much information as possible.
Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line routinely. But what do they do to reduce risk in those potentially dangerous situations?
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line routinely. But what do they do to reduce risk in those potentially dangerous situations?

According to Captain Joshua Staats of the Washington County Sheriffs Office, ensuring the safety of both the police and the public means making sure officers have as much information as possible.

Staats says that they depend on 911 dispatchers asking the right questions to get the facts before officers respond to a call. For police, knowing as much as possible about the people they’ll be interacting with on a given call can mean the difference between life and death.

“Who all’s involved, if there’s any weapons involved, if anyone has any criminal histories, what threats are made, what call history we have with that person or with that residence,” Staats said. “That way, the deputy can make whatever decisions he wants to make on how he’s going to respond to whatever that call may be.”

Staats says the answers to questions like these dictate how they respond to calls.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Kennedy was arrested late Friday night. He is suspected of shooting and killing West...
Man accused of killing state trooper denied bond
Former City of Clarksburg employee sentenced for embezzling more than $85K
A new law affecting perpetrators in officer-involved shootings took effect on Sunday, just two...
Cassie Johnson’s law takes effect in W.Va.
Isaiah Russell and Brooklyn Stemple were reported missing Monday morning.
WVSP searching for two runaway juveniles from Tucker County
Westover PD asking for help identifying several people
Westover PD asking for help identifying several people

Latest News

Photo: West Virginia DNR
Clarksburg man wins lifetime fishing license
Michael Moranelli's Wednesday Morning Forecast | June 7th, 2023
MGN
Projected Clarksburg Municipal Election results
BLACK BEARS DEFEAT CROSSCUTTERS
BLACK BEARS WIN HOME OPENER - WDTV SPORTS
Seth Poling Fights Against ALS - WDTV Sports
Seth Poling Fights Against ALS - WDTV Sports