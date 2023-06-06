Marion County Schools recognize excellence within schools

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The room was packed for Monday’s Marion County Board of Education meeting.

Superintendent Dr. Donna Heston, kicked off the meeting by recognizing Marion County Schools’ Teacher of the Year, East Fairmont Middle School math teacher Kylie Reesman.

Next, Heston honored the Service Personnel of the Year, Kathy Cyphers, Executive Secretary/Accountant for the Special Education department.

Heston presented an award to someone who didn’t work for the school.

However, he had become a vital part of the Marion County Schools community since the pandemic.

This honoree was Lloyd White, retired Marion County Health Department Administrator.

“You’ve done everything from offer your advice, your assistance, your expertise and definitely pulled us together to collaborate,” Heston told White.

She added that White not only helped during the pandemic but assisted with health training within the schools including “Stop the Bleed” training.

“I think we got a lot accomplished. I’m excited about the future of Marion County Schools with Dr. Heston’s leadership and our current board. I’m just blessed beyond what I could imagine. I accept this, and I’m sure there are others more worthy than I. But I appreciate this so much. Thank you,” White said.

In addition to these awards, several Marion County School educators shared some accomplishments within the schools.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.