Marion County Schools recognize excellence within schools

Marion County BOE .
Marion County BOE .(WDTV)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The room was packed for Monday’s Marion County Board of Education meeting.

Superintendent Dr. Donna Heston, kicked off the meeting by recognizing Marion County Schools’ Teacher of the Year, East Fairmont Middle School math teacher Kylie Reesman.

Next, Heston honored the Service Personnel of the Year, Kathy Cyphers, Executive Secretary/Accountant for the Special Education department.

Heston presented an award to someone who didn’t work for the school.

However, he had become a vital part of the Marion County Schools community since the pandemic.

This honoree was Lloyd White, retired Marion County Health Department Administrator.

“You’ve done everything from offer your advice, your assistance, your expertise and definitely pulled us together to collaborate,” Heston told White.

She added that White not only helped during the pandemic but assisted with health training within the schools including “Stop the Bleed” training.

“I think we got a lot accomplished. I’m excited about the future of Marion County Schools with Dr. Heston’s leadership and our current board. I’m just blessed beyond what I could imagine. I accept this, and I’m sure there are others more worthy than I. But I appreciate this so much. Thank you,” White said.

In addition to these awards, several Marion County School educators shared some accomplishments within the schools.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgantown Police Department
Morgantown police officer killed in single-vehicle wreck
Crews respond to fire at Ashton Place Townhomes in Morgantown
Dog dies in Morgantown townhome fire
Timothy Kennedy was arrested late Friday night. He is suspected of shooting and killing West...
Man arraigned in shooting death of police officer
West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard died in a shooting Friday afternoon in Mingo Co.
WVSP trooper shot in ambush-type situation killed; suspect in custody
Patrick Macintyre
Man charged with picking up child, 4, by the throat, throwing him on bed

Latest News

RCB's Josh Gorrell resigns
Josh Gorrell Resigns - WDTV Sports
Two Mountaineers in CFB HoF Ballot
WVU HoF Nominees - WDTV Sports
Delaney Haller Signs Again - WDTV Sports
Helmick and Walton selected as Athletes of the Week - WDTV Sports
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete(s) of the Week - WDTV Sports