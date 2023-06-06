Market on Main in Bridgeport featuring 2 new stores

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A couple of new stores have opened this past week in Bridgeport.

The Market on Main is now home to a vinyl record shop.

Roundabout Records has hundreds of classic tunes and rarities to pick through.

There’s also The Yarnery, which has specialty yarns. The store’s owner, Danielle Barnett, uses those yarns to make stuffed animals called amigurumi.

“I honestly like watching kids’ reactions when I go to the Bridgeport farmers market and stuff; they’re always like really amazed because I can offer different types of stuffed animals like I had a hummingbird on Saturday, they were like, I’ve never seen a hummingbird,” said Barnett.

Barnett also says she wants to start hosting classes and a knitting group.

