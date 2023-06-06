Market on Main in Bridgeport featuring 2 new stores

By John Blashke
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A couple of new stores have opened this past week in Bridgeport.

The Market on Main is now home to a vinyl record shop.

Roundabout Records has hundreds of classic tunes and rarities to pick through.

There’s also The Yarnery, which has specialty yarns. The store’s owner, Danielle Barnett, uses those yarns to make stuffed animals called amigurumi.

“I honestly like watching kids’ reactions when I go to the Bridgeport farmers market and stuff; they’re always like really amazed because I can offer different types of stuffed animals like I had a hummingbird on Saturday, they were like, I’ve never seen a hummingbird,” said Barnett.

Barnett also says she wants to start hosting classes and a knitting group.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire at Ashton Place Townhomes in Morgantown
Dog dies in Morgantown townhome fire
Morgantown Police Department
Morgantown police officer killed in single-vehicle wreck
Former City of Clarksburg employee sentenced for embezzling more than $85K
Patrick Macintyre
Man charged with picking up child, 4, by the throat, throwing him on bed
A new law affecting perpetrators in officer-involved shootings took effect on Sunday, just two...
Cassie Johnson’s law takes effect in W.Va.

Latest News

The classes teach mental strategies that can help riders when faced with danger
Motorcycle Safety Foundation holds classes in Morgantown
How motorcyclists can stay safe on roads this summer
Former City of Clarksburg employee sentenced for embezzling more than $85K
Market on Main in Bridgeport features two new stores
New FCC coverage maps show broadband on the rise in West Virginia