Mary Caren Elder Connell passed away May 31. 2023. Born in Charleston, WV, and raised in Clarksburg, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Duke Elder and Margaret Dolan Elder of Clarksburg. Caren, as her friends knew her, was preceded in death in 2019 by her beloved husband, Robert “Bob” E. Connell Jr. also originally from Clarksburg. Also Preceding her in death was her brother, Patrick A. Elder (Joan) (1939-2023) and her son Michael O’Shea Connell (1967-2013). Caren is survived by her brother Jonathon Elder (Mary) of Morgantown WV, originally from Clarksburg. She is also survived by sons, Robert E. Connell III and wife, Sheri, of Johnson City, TN and Timothy O’Brian Connell and wife, Ginger, of Houston, TX. Her ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren knew her as “GawGaw”. Caren attended St. Mary’s grade school in Clarksburg, WV. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1960 serving as the school’s May Queen and participated on the cheerleading squad. Caren and Bob raised their three sons in Olla, La where she was the Town Clerk and owned and operated her own Floral Shop. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Simpsonville, SC. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, on Friday, June 09, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 800 p.m, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 126 East Pike Street, Clarksburg, WV, at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023 with Father Patsy Iaquinta as celebrant. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Clarksburg, WV. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com a service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

