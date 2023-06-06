Motorcycle Safety Foundation holds classes in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s nothing like the freedom of the open road, and with the weather finally warming up, more motorcyclists are hitting the highways.

Motorcycling has grown in popularity in recent years, with motorcycle ownership doubling from 2002 to 2021. The pandemic revved up this growth, and Roger Woods, sales manager at Mountaineer Indian in Morgantown, believes its because of the expression that the sport allows.

“Motorcycling as a sport is growing. The pandemic really caused a lot of people to reevaluate their lifestyles, and I think motorcycling gives you a lot of personal freedom,” says Woods.

More motorcycles on the road also means more for motorists of all kinds to be on the lookout for. According to Forbes, motorcycle accidents have increased by 20% over the last decade.

If you’re hitting the road this summer, Woods says to make sure you’re wearing the proper protective gear, and most importantly: be aware, always check your surroundings and be mindful of traffic flow.

Luckily, the West Virginia Motorcycle Safety Program is holding classes in Morgantown this week that could help lower the risk of being involved in an accident. The classes teaches mental strategies that can help riders if they are put in danger. Woods says a course like this doesn’t just make you a better rider, but a better driver too.

“I think when you take the motorcycle course as a rider, it makes you a better vehicle driver, because you’re paying attention to what’s going on on the road,” says Woods.

The classes are offered June 6th through June 12th at the Morgantown Mall. You can contact the WVMSP for more information on class registration and times.

