Nearly $200K announced for Buckhannon airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Senator Shelley Moore Capito announced more than $500,000 for airports across West Virginia on Tuesday.

Of the $511,427 announced for airports, a total of $197,779 will be going toward the Upshur County Regional Airport in Buckhannon.

Senator Capito says the funding will be used to install an airport beacon and perimeter fencing at the airport.

“Every day I am working to improve West Virginia’s infrastructure, including the modernization of our airports,” Senator Capito said. “The funding announced today from the FAA will help develop local airports in West Virginia so that they can meet the needs of customers, enhance safety, and build on the progress we have already made as our state continues to grow. As I helped negotiate and craft the bipartisan infrastructure law, support for our airports was a major priority, and I’m pleased to see that funding continue to be directed to West Virginia.”

The funding was made available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and appropriated in Fiscal Years 2022 and 2023, Capito says.

Below are the other airports across the Mountain State that will also receive funding:

$107,681 — Braxton County Airport in Sutton

$79,219 — Grant County Airport in Petersburg

$69,161 — Mercer County Airport in Bluefield

$57,587 — Logan County Airport in Logan

