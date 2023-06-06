New FCC coverage maps show broadband on the rise in West Virginia

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV/WVVA) - Broadband coverage in West Virginia is on the rise.

New coverage maps from the Federal Communications Commission, or FCC, show near 100% connectivity in West Virginia.

According to Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), the new maps identify more than 86,000 previously underserved locations in the Mountain State that are now eligible for broadband funding.

Leaders say it’s a big boost for both business and locals.

”Without it, we don’t get any business. They don’t look at us, we’re not even on their radar, so having that specifically for our economy is going to be huge,” said Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett. “For our residents, it also is life-changing. I mean, the fact that we can have greater connectivity in the farthest reaches of the county.”

Right now, more than $40 billion in federal funding is going toward identifying such spots across the U.S., and while leaders at the county level are proud of progress made in their respective areas of influence, there’s no doubt more work is needed to bring everyone on-line.

Click here to view the new coverage map from the FCC.

