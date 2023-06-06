Officials: Woman in prison for throwing her 2 young children off bridge dies

Amanda Stott-Smith, who was in prison for throwing her two children off a bridge, was found...
Amanda Stott-Smith, who was in prison for throwing her two children off a bridge, was found dead in her cell Sunday, officials said.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSONVILLE Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A woman in Oregon who was sentenced to life in prison for throwing her two children off of a bridge died Sunday, according to authorities.

KPTV reports 45-year-old Amanda Stott-Smith was found dead in her cell at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville Sunday morning. The facility did not say how she died.

Stott-Smith was sentenced to life or at least 35 years in prison in 2010, a year after she was accused of taking her 4-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter and throwing them off of the Sellwood Bridge in Portland.

Her son died, and her daughter survived.

At the time, Stott-Smith reportedly said the act was revenge against her estranged husband.

An autopsy will be performed to determine her cause of death.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire at Ashton Place Townhomes in Morgantown
Dog dies in Morgantown townhome fire
Morgantown Police Department
Morgantown police officer killed in single-vehicle wreck
Former City of Clarksburg employee sentenced for embezzling more than $85K
Patrick Macintyre
Man charged with picking up child, 4, by the throat, throwing him on bed
A new law affecting perpetrators in officer-involved shootings took effect on Sunday, just two...
Cassie Johnson’s law takes effect in W.Va.

Latest News

A Merck scientist conducts research on Feb. 28, 2013, in West Point, Pa. Merck is suing the...
Merck sues federal government, calling plan to negotiate Medicare drug prices extortion
The judge said people who mistakenly believe gender identity is a choice also “tend to...
US judge blocks Florida ban on trans minor care in narrow ruling, says ‘gender identity is real’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to...
California investigating whether DeSantis involved in flying asylum-seekers from Texas to Sacramento
More young adults are getting colorectal cancer and new research suggests red meat and sugar...
Red meat, sugar may play a role in young adults getting colorectal cancer, study says