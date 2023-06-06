Ravenswood resident recovering from hit and run

A Ravenswood H.S. graduate is in a hospital after a hit and run.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man from Ravenswood is recovering after a hit and run on Friday.

Jaden Sayre was on his dirt bike and was hit by a car that police say sped off after the wreck.

Jaden’s mother, Lisa Turley said Jaden was put in an induced coma and lost a kidney. He is also having surgeries done to his tibia, femur, pelvis, wrist and thumb.

Jaden’s mother said he is awake and responsive at the Charleston Area Medical Center, but he will need to spend a month in the hospital.

She said he was supposed to be going to Hocking College to play tight end. Jaden was a captain for the Ravenswood high school football team.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

We will have more information when it becomes available.

