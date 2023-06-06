Robert C. Byrd Football Head Coach Josh Gorrell Resigns

Resigns after 7 years in second run as head coach of Eagles program.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Josh Gorrell has stepped down as head coach of the Robert C. Byrd Football Team.

Gorrell’s resignation became public over the weekend, when it was listed as an item on the agenda on the Harrison County Board of Education’s June 6 meeting agenda.

Robert C. Byrd Athletic Director Eric Post released this statement about Coach Gorrell:

“After 21 years of dedicated service to our football program as an assistant coach and as the head coach, Coach Josh Gorrell has made the difficult decision to step down from the head coach position. Coach Gorrell will continue in his role working with at risk students and supervising the Second Chance Classroom in our school. Assistant Coach Austin Scott will supervise the team’s spring and summer workouts.

We remain committed to upholding our school’s strong football tradition and ensuring the continued success of our student-athletes. The process of finding a suitable replacement who shares our values, passion, and commitment to excellence will begin immediately.”

