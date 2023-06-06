Second Pop-Up Plaza to be held at Monongalia Courthouse Square

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Everyone is invited to enjoy an afternoon at the Monongalia Courthouse Square on Thursday for the Pop-Up Plaza.

The event is for anyone who lives, works, or loves downtown Morgantown and wants to gather, relax and enjoy the arts.

Live music, interactive artmaking, small crafts, and takeaway lunch specials will be offered from downtown businesses.

Pop-Up Plaza runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13. The first Pop-Up Plaza was held on Thursday, May 18.

