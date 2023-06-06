SIGNING #2: Delaney Haller Signs for Fairmont State Soccer and Softball

Haller previously signed for Falcon softball, but was recently recruited for soccer.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Delaney Haller had already signed once for Fairmont State, but returned to the table once more as the school realized what a unique athlete they have.

Delaney Haller is well known for her pitching prowess in softball - with over 250 K’s in her high school career, she’s been lethal on the mound - but she’s also played soccer as Lincoln High’s goalkeeper, and the Falcons are now set to benefit from both skills.

Haller signed today for Fairmont State soccer - she was recruited and spoke with the Falcons recently about soccer, and has now signed to be a dual-sport athlete.

See and hear more from Delaney with 5 Sports!

