U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld announces initiative to reduce domestic violence

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A team of state and federal partners have announced a new initiative that aims to domestic violence reduction strategy.

On Monday, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld unveiled the Berkeley County Domestic Violence Reduction Initiative alongside officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Berkeley County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office; the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office; the Martinsburg Police Department; and the Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center.

The initiative was formed in January and aims to protect domestic violence victims, take dangerous criminals off the streets, and enhance community safety.

Ihlenfeld says the program focuses on prosecuting violent offenders, keeping firearms out of the hands of criminals, and conducting training for law enforcement.

“Domestic abusers are some of the most dangerous individuals in our community,” said United States Attorney Ihlenfeld. “This new and innovative approach will make Berkeley County safer for everyone, and especially for victims of domestic violence.”

Multiple federal indictments were returned in May under the initiative, including the following:

  • Paul Richard Tomlinson, 23, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was indicted on firearms, witness tampering, and interstate violations.
  • Brian Michael Lewis, 42, of Levels, West Virginia, has been charged with two firearms charges involving eight firearms, two receivers, and ammunition.
  • Gabriel Ian Smith, 45, of Falling Waters, West Virginia, was charged with one firearms violation.
  • Justin Scott Shaw, 34, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was indicted on a firearms charge.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire at Ashton Place Townhomes in Morgantown
Dog dies in Morgantown townhome fire
Morgantown Police Department
Morgantown police officer killed in single-vehicle wreck
Former City of Clarksburg employee sentenced for embezzling more than $85K
Patrick Macintyre
Man charged with picking up child, 4, by the throat, throwing him on bed
A new law affecting perpetrators in officer-involved shootings took effect on Sunday, just two...
Cassie Johnson’s law takes effect in W.Va.

Latest News

Generic image of a small airplane
Nearly $200K announced for Buckhannon airport
Timothy Kennedy was arrested late Friday night. He is suspected of shooting and killing West...
Man accused of killing state trooper denied bond
Westover PD asking for help identifying several people
Westover PD asking for help identifying several people
Hope Scholarship to cost more than $22 million next year in W.Va.