U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld announces initiative to reduce domestic violence

MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A team of state and federal partners have announced a new initiative that aims to domestic violence reduction strategy.

On Monday, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld unveiled the Berkeley County Domestic Violence Reduction Initiative alongside officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Berkeley County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office; the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office; the Martinsburg Police Department; and the Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center.

The initiative was formed in January and aims to protect domestic violence victims, take dangerous criminals off the streets, and enhance community safety.

Ihlenfeld says the program focuses on prosecuting violent offenders, keeping firearms out of the hands of criminals, and conducting training for law enforcement.

“Domestic abusers are some of the most dangerous individuals in our community,” said United States Attorney Ihlenfeld. “This new and innovative approach will make Berkeley County safer for everyone, and especially for victims of domestic violence.”

Multiple federal indictments were returned in May under the initiative, including the following:

Paul Richard Tomlinson, 23, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was indicted on firearms, witness tampering, and interstate violations.

Brian Michael Lewis, 42, of Levels, West Virginia, has been charged with two firearms charges involving eight firearms, two receivers, and ammunition.

Gabriel Ian Smith, 45, of Falling Waters, West Virginia, was charged with one firearms violation.

Justin Scott Shaw, 34, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was indicted on a firearms charge.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

