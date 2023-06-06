Westover PD asking for help identifying several people

Westover PD asking for help identifying several people
Westover PD asking for help identifying several people(Facebook: Westover Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The Westover Police Department turning to social media for help identifying several people.

In the first post, the WPD is asking for help identifying four people. Below are additional photos of the four people and the truck they were allegedly in.

In the second post, the WPD is asking for help identifying the woman shown below. Authorities did not say if she is connected to those pictured above.

Anyone with information regarding any of the individuals pictured above is asked to contact the Westover Police Department at 304-296-6576.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fire at Ashton Place Townhomes in Morgantown
Dog dies in Morgantown townhome fire
Morgantown Police Department
Morgantown police officer killed in single-vehicle wreck
Former City of Clarksburg employee sentenced for embezzling more than $85K
Patrick Macintyre
Man charged with picking up child, 4, by the throat, throwing him on bed
A new law affecting perpetrators in officer-involved shootings took effect on Sunday, just two...
Cassie Johnson’s law takes effect in W.Va.

Latest News

Generic image of a small airplane
Nearly $200K announced for Buckhannon airport
Timothy Kennedy was arrested late Friday night. He is suspected of shooting and killing West...
Man accused of killing state trooper denied bond
U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld announces initiative to reduce domestic violence
Hope Scholarship to cost more than $22 million next year in W.Va.