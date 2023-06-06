Westover PD asking for help identifying several people

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The Westover Police Department turning to social media for help identifying several people.

In the first post, the WPD is asking for help identifying four people. Below are additional photos of the four people and the truck they were allegedly in.

In the second post, the WPD is asking for help identifying the woman shown below. Authorities did not say if she is connected to those pictured above.

Anyone with information regarding any of the individuals pictured above is asked to contact the Westover Police Department at 304-296-6576.

