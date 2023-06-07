Air quality becomes a growing concern for WV
Upper-level winds are likely to carry more smoke to the area over the next few days.
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Smoke concentration is likely to increase in WV over the coming days, making outdoor breathing difficult for all, especially sensitive groups. We’re also tracking potential for rain at the end of this week and the start of next week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
