Authorities provide update on Memorial Day shooting at Grafton Walmart

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are releasing new information regarding a Memorial Day shooting at Walmart in Grafton.

Authorities have identified the suspect in the shooting as 23-year-old William Tucker Jenkins.

Jenkins had an outstanding warrant out of Pennsylvania for failure to appear and another charge for driving under the influence of drugs, officials say.

Authorities say the victim, 26-year-old Clayton Anderson, was shot in the leg and hand inside the store.

Jenkins also shot himself outside the store, according to officials.

Officials say there was a group of five people, including Jenkins and Anderson, who came from Uniontown, Pennsylvania to Walmart in Morgantown followed by Walmart in Grafton. They were reportedly looking for tree spikes.

Officials say they were close friends with no ties to gangs.

There are a total of 189 witnesses, according to officials.

Officials say both Jenkins and Anderson are expected to survive.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

2 injured in shooting at Grafton Walmart, officials say

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.