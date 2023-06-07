Barbour County Sheriff’s Department K-9 makes first drug bust

Barbour County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Creed made his first drug bust on May 30.
Barbour County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Creed made his first drug bust on May 30.(Facebook: Barbour County Sheriff's Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The newest K-9 officer for the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department recently made his first drug bust.

The BCSD says on Facebook Deputy Christian Mayle and K-9 Creed were called to help a West Virginia State Police trooper on a traffic stop on Tuesday, May 30.

During the stop, deputies say K-9 Creed was deployed and helped find 28.26 grams of a crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine, several unused baggies, and a scale.

The department says West Virginia State Police is still investigating the case, but it shows that K-9 Creed is ready to work.

K-9 Creed completed K-9 training on April 28, according to another Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Kennedy was arrested late Friday night. He is suspected of shooting and killing West...
Man accused of killing state trooper denied bond
Former City of Clarksburg employee sentenced for embezzling more than $85K
A new law affecting perpetrators in officer-involved shootings took effect on Sunday, just two...
Cassie Johnson’s law takes effect in W.Va.
Isaiah Russell and Brooklyn Stemple were reported missing Monday morning.
WVSP searching for two runaway juveniles from Tucker County
Bridgeport Market on Main
Market on Main in Bridgeport featuring 2 new stores

Latest News

Diogenes Chal Reyes
Man charged with stealing man’s identity to purchase iPad
(Source: MGN)
Projected election results for Lumberport
Election Results
Projected Mannington election results
Justice, who is running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in West Virginia, also...
Attorney says West Virginia governor refusing to pay judgment in coal lawsuit