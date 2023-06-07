Barbour County Sheriff’s Department K-9 makes first drug bust

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The newest K-9 officer for the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department recently made his first drug bust.

The BCSD says on Facebook Deputy Christian Mayle and K-9 Creed were called to help a West Virginia State Police trooper on a traffic stop on Tuesday, May 30.

During the stop, deputies say K-9 Creed was deployed and helped find 28.26 grams of a crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine, several unused baggies, and a scale.

The department says West Virginia State Police is still investigating the case, but it shows that K-9 Creed is ready to work.

K-9 Creed completed K-9 training on April 28, according to another Facebook post.

