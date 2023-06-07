Black Bears Unveil Banner, Win Home Opener Over Williamsport Crosscutters

Bears move to 3-2 on season, Crosscutters remain winless.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Black Bears, winners of the 2022 MLB Draft League, unveiled their trophy banner to start their home opener for the 2023 season.

After starting the season 2-2 on the road, the Black Bears began a 3-game homestand against the Williamsport Crosscutters tonight.

See more from the game and highlights from the 6-5 win with 5 Sports!

