Clarksburg man wins lifetime fishing license

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man won a lifetime fishing license -- one of many people in north central West Virginia to win prizes in the state’s Gold Rush giveaway.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced the 30 winners on Wednesday.

The Gold Rush, which returned for its sixth year on March 28, included 12 days of stockings at 68 lakes and streams around the state. During the event, the WVDNR stocked 50,000 golden rainbow trout, 100 of which had a numbered tag that could be entered to win a prize.

Anglers who caught a golden rainbow trout with a special tag could win a West Virginia lifetime fishing license, state park cabin stay, West Virginia State Parks gift card or WVDNR gift bag.

”As we celebrate another successful year of the West Virginia Gold Rush, I want to congratulate all of the lucky anglers who won in this year’s giveaway and thank everyone who participated in this incredible event,” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion. “Events like the Gold Rush are one of the best ways we can attract new anglers to West Virginia and preserve the cherished outdoor traditions that make our state so special. We look forward to welcoming even more individuals to experience the thrill of fishing in West Virginia’s abundant natural wonders in the years to come.”

A complete list of winners is provided below:

Lifetime Fishing License Winners

Amber Kincaid — Meadow Bridge, WV

Logan Hill — Marmet, WV

Christopher Swimm — Wayne, WV

Wayne Worth — Clarksburg, WV

Charles Everson — Belington, WV

West Virginia State Park Stay Winners

Brandon Swimm — Wayne, WV

Michael Szaller — War, WV

Robert Riggleman — Keyser, WV

Matthew Delauder — Birch River, WV

Jerry Moyer — Singers Glen, VA

John McCullough — Cumberland, MD

Donald Weasenforth — Petersburg, WV

Gary Ketterman — Petersburg, WV

Matthew White — Elkview, WV

Marvin Bland — West Columbia, WV

West Virginia State Parks Gift Card Winners

David Ault — Springfield, WV

William Burns — Lewisburg, WV

Matthew Hall — Petersburg, WV

Timothy Taylor — Grafton, WV

Willard Whetzel — Keyser, WV

Jessie Hatfield — Gilbert, WV

Thomas Fillinger — Craigsville, WV

Larry Srout — Purgitsville, WV

Gage Jackson — Clarksburg, WV

Joshua Weasenforth — Moorefield, WV

WVDNR Gift Bag Winners

Brandon Mahoney — Mill Creek, WV

Arnold Adkins — Stuarts Draft, VA

Jack Scott — Paynesville, WV

Eric Cianelli — Wheeling, WV

Stanley Simmons — Upper Tract, WV

All anglers 15 years and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license and a valid form of identification while fishing. A trout stamp also is required when fishing for trout. To learn more about fishing opportunities in West Virginia or to purchase a license, visit WVdnr.gov.

