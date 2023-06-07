Clyde Lewis Myer, 89, of Clarksburg, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at WVU Hospitals Ruby Memorial in Morgantown. He was born in Salem, October 31, 1933, a son of the late Floyd E. and Clara Jenkins Myer. Surviving are his wife, Mary Ann Haster Myer, whom he married, June 19, 1993; one daughter, Mignon Boring and her husband Alan, Lumberport; four grandchildren: Joe Bush and his wife Terri, Louisiana, Matt Boring, Shinnston, Letosha Lindley and her husband Jeremy, Claysville, PA, and Melina Bush and her fiancé, Derrick McWhorter, Clarksburg; eleven great grandchildren; one brother, William Myer and his wife Ruth, Eustus, FL; and one sister Jackie; his dog, Sambo; and his three cats, Leo, Dulce, and Buckwheat. Mr. Myer was a Veteran having served with the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was formerly employed at Tractor Supply in Buckhannon. He became self employed later in life, making jewelry and crafts, and selling them at flea markets. He loved to collect things and was a big jokester. Mary would often tell him that he should go to Hollywood because “the walk would do him good.” He was a wonderful grandfather and often served his granddaughter breakfast in bed when she would spend the night. He was a faithful man and attended the Good Hope Prayer Chapel. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Myer was cremated. A graveside service will be held at the WV National Cemetery in Pruntytown, Monday, June 12, 2023, at 11am, where full military graveside rites will be accorded by the WV National Guard and the Harrison County Honor Guard. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.perinefunerals.com. The Perine Funeral Home is honored to serve the Myer Family.

