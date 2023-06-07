Cooler Temperatures to Close Work Week

Below average temperatures and hazy skies continue
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We have now seen the cold front pass through NCWV, and with that, we will see our temperatures start to take a toll for the rest of the work week. High temperatures are expected to be between 5-10 degrees below average between today and Friday. Fortunately, this does not seem to come with really any threat of precipitation, but we have been tracking the wildfire smoke throughout the week and signs are pointing to the likelihood of it continuing to bring hazy skies to the Mountain State for at least the next few days. Michael Moranelli has all the details in your First Alert forecast.

