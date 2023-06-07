Crews respond to vehicle fire in Worthington

WORTHINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire in Worthington Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Marion County 911 Center, the fire was reported at around 2:50 p.m. near the intersection of Freedom Hwy and Helens Run Rd. in Worthington.

911 officials say no injuries have been reported.

As of this article’s publication, crews remain on scene working to extinguish the blaze.

Officials could not confirm if the roadway is shut down while crews are on scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

