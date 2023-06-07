Crews respond to vehicle fire in Worthington

(Live 5)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WORTHINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire in Worthington Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Marion County 911 Center, the fire was reported at around 2:50 p.m. near the intersection of Freedom Hwy and Helens Run Rd. in Worthington.

911 officials say no injuries have been reported.

As of this article’s publication, crews remain on scene working to extinguish the blaze.

Officials could not confirm if the roadway is shut down while crews are on scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Kennedy was arrested late Friday night. He is suspected of shooting and killing West...
Man accused of killing state trooper denied bond
Former City of Clarksburg employee sentenced for embezzling more than $85K
A new law affecting perpetrators in officer-involved shootings took effect on Sunday, just two...
Cassie Johnson’s law takes effect in W.Va.
Isaiah Russell and Brooklyn Stemple were reported missing Monday morning.
WVSP searching for two runaway juveniles from Tucker County
Bridgeport Market on Main
Market on Main in Bridgeport featuring 2 new stores

Latest News

Several NCWV county commissions receive funding for projects
wdtv
Excellence In Education: Jamyson Posey is selected to represent state on NSCAB
FILE PHOTO of a sobriety checkpoint in Clarksburg.
Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Mon County
Barbour County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Creed made his first drug bust on May 30.
Barbour County Sheriff’s Department K-9 makes first drug bust