Excellence In Education: Jamyson Posey is selected to represent state on NSCAB

By Tyler Nicole
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -“Its going to be an amazing experience,” Jamyson Posey.

If you look at Jamyson Posey you would think he’s just another high school sophomore, but he’s not your average student and he’s proven that by being accepted into the National Student Council Advisory Board.

“It is this program for student council and honor societies all over the nation and we all meet together and have big conferences in November and January and I will be planning them pretty much,” Jamyson Posey.

Jamyson is one out of 8 students nationwide picked to join the council and he’s the first person to represent the state since 2006.

“I’m just so honored and grateful for this opportunity it’s going to be an amazing experience and I’m so excited you really get taught so much at the conference you really are taught by amazing people on how to be a better leader,” Jamyson Posey.

The students will have zoom meetings once a month in preparation for their two big conferences in Washington D.C. at the end of the year and the beginning of next year, Jamyson says if it weren’t for Fairmont Senior student council this would’ve never been possible.

“Fairmont Senior council is very important, and we have an amazing student council that backs up the school and we just plan so much, and we really care for the student body and I have learned so much about responsibility and being there for the other students,” Jamyson Posey.

