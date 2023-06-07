Gas prices might not increase over summer months, AAA says

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV/WTAP) - Although gas prices have increased over the last couple weeks, AAA says gas prices might not increase over the summer months.

According to AAA statistics, gas prices in West Virginia are down over $1 from last year.

Compared to the national average this week, we saw prices just seven cents over the national average.

Officials say they usually see substantial changes to people’s plans when gas rises over $5 but rarely any changes to vacations.

Luckily, they’re not expecting to see any record gas prices this summer.

“Consumers this summer are definitely set for lower gas prices. Of course, barring any sort of outlying events like we saw last summer, right? Everything with gas prices going up as high as they went last summer, that was something that kind of took the world off guard and that’s when we saw those record high gas prices,” said AAA Director of Public Affairs James Garrity.

AAA says going over 50 mph hurts your gas mileage.

