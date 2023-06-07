Man charged with stealing man’s identity to purchase iPad

STAR CITY, W.Va (WDTV) - A New Jersey man has been charged after officers say he stole a Monongalia County man’s identity to purchase an iPad.

The victim contacted officers with the Star City Police Department on Monday in reference to his identity being used to purchase an iPad valued at $1,399.99 that would be delivered to a home on Crawford Ave. in Star City on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint.

On Tuesday, officers say they saw the package delivered at the home and watched 31-year-old Diogenes Chal Reyes, of Jersey City, New Jersey, go to the home, knock on the front door several times, and take the package.

Court documents say officers pulled over Chal Reyes, and he told them he was “picking [the package] up for his friend that lives in Pennsylvania” and “was going to receive $300 from his friend when he brought the package back to him.”

But when officers asked him what his friend’s name was, officers say he could only give the victim’s first name.

The victim reportedly told authorities he did not know Chal Reyes or authorize his name and information to be used to purchase any items on his behalf.

Chal Reyes has been charged with identity theft and fraud schemes. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.

