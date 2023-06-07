Marion County Humane Society holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new location

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - After years of anticipation, the brand new Marion County Humane Society is almost fully opened.

They’re waiting for their sprinkler system to be installed, but they hope to be operating out of the $200 million facility by the end of the month.

Until then, they’ll still be working out of their temporary location.

Donna Long is the president of the Marion County Humane Society. She said this took a lot of time and effort, but their main goal is to provide quality care for their fur babies.

“Really for us, it’s about serving the animals of Marion County. This is three times the size of our former shelter. It is state of the art in terms of it’s healthcare facility options.”

Long said the new building will be able to hold 32 dog kennels and a capacity for 65 cats, which is double the amount compared to the old facility.

Jonna Spatafore is the director of the Marion County Humane Society. She said the hardest part was raising money to be able to do this, but the most rewarding part is finally seeing their plans come to life to help their furry friends.

“Talked and planned for 5-7 years about one thing, and you’re finally standing at that one thing it doesn’t get better than that.”

Long said they wouldn’t be where they are now without the support from the community.

She said every donation goes toward helping make their business better for our pets.

“Seeing the support of the community has been overwhelming and heartwarming.”

If you would like to donate or volunteer you can go to the link here or go to their temporary location at 864 Husky Highway to sign up.

