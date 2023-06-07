ON A MISSION: Seth Poling Fights to End ALS Ahead of First Annual Lou Gehrig Day

“I am determined not to let the disease define me”.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - “In the face of ALS, I saw an opportunity to make a difference.”

So says Seth Poling, the founder of the S.E.T.H. Project and a man who has lived for 9 years with ALS - amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, often referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Seth has helped engineer the first annual Lou Gehrig’s Day, in partnership with the West Virginia Black Bears, the S.E.T.H. Project, I AM ALS, and Mountaineer Home Medical. This will take place tomorrow, June 7th, and 6:30 PM at Monongalia County Ballpark, as the West Virginia Black Bears face the Williamsport Crosscutters.

Seth’s story is one of perseverance, grit, and toughness in the face of an adversary that currently has no cure.

As he fights to end ALS, he says that “I am committed to living each day to the fullest and spreading hope to others”.

Hear more about Seth’s inspiring story with WDTV Sports!

