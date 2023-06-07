MOV Regional Airport’s newest upgrade will help passengers going through TSA

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - You may notice a change when going through TSA at the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport.

Program Specialist for TSA in West Virginia, Joshua Sullivan, said they are in the process of putting in a new x-ray system at the MOV Regional Airport.

The system will make a 3-D model of the passenger’s bag and TSA agents will be able to rotate the model to get a better look at the items inside the bag.

This new system will make going through TSA easier according to Sullivan.

“You’ve heard us give the advisements of we need you to remove your 3-1-1 bag (your liquids, gels, creams, aerosols, ect.), and remove those laptops or large electronics. We’re not going to be asking you to do that any more here. The ease of use is going to be one of the big keys they are going to find here at Parkersburg.”

The new system will be set up and ready for use starting this Friday according to Sullivan.

